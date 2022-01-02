NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Postgame Video

Cincinnati Bengals fans can probably breathe easy when it comes to Joe Burrow’s knee injury.

Burrow had to depart the Bengals’ last-second win over the Chiefs with an apparent knee injury, but he said everything is OK after the game.

The former LSU Tigers star didn’t just say it, either – he showed it.

Burrow was seen dancing in the locker room, celebrating the AFC North division win with his teammates.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: pic.twitter.com/NoVYzjIYjG — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

That’s the Joe Burrow we all know and love.

“This team is so fun,” one fan tweeted.

“Knee just fine!” another fan added.

“That boy was in Louisiana for 5 mins & got his public school Metairie boy sh– DOWN,” one fan added on social media.

“Easily comeback player of the year,” another fan predicted.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 with the win, clinching the AFC North division.