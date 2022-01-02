NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Postgame Video

The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the fieldCINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans can probably breathe easy when it comes to Joe Burrow’s knee injury.

Burrow had to depart the Bengals’ last-second win over the Chiefs with an apparent knee injury, but he said everything is OK after the game.

The former LSU Tigers star didn’t just say it, either – he showed it.

Burrow was seen dancing in the locker room, celebrating the AFC North division win with his teammates.

That’s the Joe Burrow we all know and love.

“This team is so fun,” one fan tweeted.

“Knee just fine!” another fan added.

“That boy was in Louisiana for 5 mins & got his public school Metairie boy sh– DOWN,” one fan added on social media.

“Easily comeback player of the year,” another fan predicted.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 with the win, clinching the AFC North division.

