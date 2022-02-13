The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow before Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night.

Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Fans are digging the outfit.

Will the viral pregame outfit result in a big game on the field?

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.

