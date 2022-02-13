NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night.

Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Fans are digging the outfit.

Joe Burrow’s hat game 💪 pic.twitter.com/dMWfLKjDxV — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) February 13, 2022

The Heisenberg hat is 🔥🔥🔥 Rooting for Burrow and the Bengals today to save all the dogs of LA from fireworks trauma if the Rams win. #Bengals #BeatLA https://t.co/mBQZwEAlYU — Caren (@redsox1234) February 13, 2022

JOE BURROW IS WEARING SUNGLASSES WITH A TOP HAT ITS SO OVER — Justin (Bengals Bandwagon) (@jbrox_) February 13, 2022

Joe Burrow looks like the distant relative of the Man with the Yellow Hat from Curious George. https://t.co/p237Sa8hnt — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) February 13, 2022

Will the viral pregame outfit result in a big game on the field?

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.