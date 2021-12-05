The Spun

Joey Bosa on the sideline for the Chagers.

It’s been a big day for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are having their way with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is leading Cincinnati, 16-0, on Sunday afternoon.

All is not well for the Chargers, though. The team is dealing with a notable injury to standout defensive lineman Joey Bosa.

Bosa had to walk up to the team’s locker room to get evaluated for an injury on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers have since announced that Bosa is being treated for a head injury.

“Injury update: Joey Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury,” the team announced.

That doesn’t sound good.

“The main concern here is that Bosa had 2 concussions last year, which cause him to be at increased risk for sustaining a concussion today (and struggling to clear the initial evaluation),” one fan tweeted.

“We got to be carful with him, he’s had a lot in the past,” another fan added.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious and we’ll see Bosa back on the field soon.

