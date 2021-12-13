NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Josh Allen News

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday evening. Following the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen wearing a walking boot.

While Allen didn’t appear to be too concerned with his foot injury, it was still an unsettling sight for Bills fans.

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Allen is dealing with a foot sprain. He’s day-to-day and will hopefully be able to play this weekend.

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen has a foot sprain and will be day to day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

The NFL world is concerned.

“Oh boy, that’s potentially a big deal. Both are concerning, but depending on the severity of injury he might be able to play in W15, but will risk worsening. Good news is that it sounds mild,” one sports medicine expert tweeted.

“I would definitely rest him for at least one week. Winning the division doesn’t look good and you’re going to want him to be as healthy as possible for playoff time,” another fan tweeted.

“Maybe if the offensive coordinator knew what a rb was he wouldn’t be hurt man had 300 passing yrds and 100 rushing like man cant do everything,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/akdmTqLrTB — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 13, 2021

Allen and the Bills fell to 7-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. They’re in a fight for the playoffs and can’t afford to lose Allen for any period of time.