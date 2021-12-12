NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

Baltimore Ravens fans are currently holding their collective breath.

On Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured on a passing attempt. Jackson appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury.

Jackson was down on the field for a minute or two before being helped off. He was initially looked at in the medical tent, before getting carted into the locker room.

This doesn’t look good.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a lower body injury and being tended to by trainers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Jackson is reportedly not putting any weight on one leg.

Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He's hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. #Ravens — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 12, 2021

The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jackson, who’s one of the most-exciting players in the league to watch when healthy.

Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson is being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury Hoping for the best🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2U7ObaQid — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 12, 2021

Here’s the play in which Jackson appeared to suffer the injury. He was hit low on a passing attempt in the first half.

Lamar Jackson is now being carted off the field. Injuries freaking suck. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QEMnRTvtGj — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 12, 2021

The Ravens have put Tyler Huntley into the game in replacement of Jackson. Baltimore has yet to announce an official injury update for Jackson.

Cleveland is leading Baltimore, 10-0.