NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens fans are currently holding their collective breath.

On Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured on a passing attempt. Jackson appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury.

Jackson was down on the field for a minute or two before being helped off. He was initially looked at in the medical tent, before getting carted into the locker room.

This doesn’t look good.

Jackson is reportedly not putting any weight on one leg.

The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jackson, who’s one of the most-exciting players in the league to watch when healthy.

Here’s the play in which Jackson appeared to suffer the injury. He was hit low on a passing attempt in the first half.

The Ravens have put Tyler Huntley into the game in replacement of Jackson. Baltimore has yet to announce an official injury update for Jackson.

Cleveland is leading Baltimore, 10-0.

