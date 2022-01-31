NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens had an injury-filled 2021 season that resulted in the AFC North franchise missing the playoffs despite opening the year with Super Bowl expectations.

Baltimore’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was not immune from the injury bug.

The Ravens star quarterback was dealing with some kind of ankle injury for most of the second half of the season. Jackson had to miss some games, as the Ravens went with backup Tyler Huntley toward the end of the year.

On Monday, we learned what Jackson was really dealing with.

“I think early on, right away, you hope for the best with a bone bruise,” John Harbaugh said in his season-ending press conference on Monday. “Those things are really unpredictable. And there was a thought — and even with Lamar, Lamar felt he was going to be back. First week, he thought he had a chance. Second week, he assured me — he said, ‘I’ll be back, I’ll be back.’ He worked really hard at getting back. But it just didn’t really heal.”

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's injury: pic.twitter.com/rygnAWtiG0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2022

Ravens fans are hopeful that Jackson will get back to full health soon, though many are surprised that he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

“HE’S STILL HURT?????????” one fan said.

“Surprised he didn’t say he’s day to day still,” another fan joked.

“A bone bruise that we didn’t know about until two weeks before the Super Bowl?” another fan wondered.

Thankfully for the Ravens, Jackson is expected to start working out after the Super Bowl.

John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson had a bone bruise in lower ankle and foot area that sidelined him for the final 4 games. "It didn't really heal," he said. Jackson told Harbaugh on Saturday that he's feeling great and expects to start working out the day after the Super Bowl. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 31, 2022

The Ravens will look to bounce back in a major way in 2022.