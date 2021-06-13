The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Comments From Packers CEO

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur discuss a play on the Green Bay Packers sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers president and CEO continues to talk about the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Earlier this weekend, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the situation with his superstar quarterback. Rodgers, of course, has not shown up to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. He reportedly wants a trade out of Green Bay, though the Packers have yet to give into that request.

Murphy spoke about the situation with Rodgers at an event on Thursday night.

“I’m often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said Thursday.

That’s not saying much, of course.

Murphy, meanwhile, is being criticized for his comments on the situation by many across the football world.

The situation with Rodgers might be complicated, though it likely doesn’t help anyone to talk about it publicly.

Alas, the Packers CEO has made a couple of very public comments as of late.

Naturally, many Packers fans are not happy.


