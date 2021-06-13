NFL World Reacts To Latest Comments From Packers CEO

The Green Bay Packers president and CEO continues to talk about the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Earlier this weekend, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the situation with his superstar quarterback. Rodgers, of course, has not shown up to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. He reportedly wants a trade out of Green Bay, though the Packers have yet to give into that request.

Murphy spoke about the situation with Rodgers at an event on Thursday night.

“I’m often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said Thursday.

That’s not saying much, of course.

Murphy, meanwhile, is being criticized for his comments on the situation by many across the football world.

Mark Murphy has done some good things during his tenure as Packers CEO, but this moment with Rodgers does not lend itself to his strengths. It exposes one of his biggest weaknesses: Not knowing when to just shut the hell up. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 12, 2021

Mark Murphy: “The less both sides say publicly the better.” Also Mark Murphy: pic.twitter.com/SZ0vbdPARo — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 12, 2021

The thing I like least about this is Mark Murphy has something to say about Aaron Rodgers but he's hiding behind Ted Thompson, who is no longer with us to explain what he meant. https://t.co/JHpajRweug — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 12, 2021

It won't happen, but the board should remove Mark Murphy from his position immediately — rcon14 (@rcon14) June 12, 2021

The situation with Rodgers might be complicated, though it likely doesn’t help anyone to talk about it publicly.

Alas, the Packers CEO has made a couple of very public comments as of late.

Naturally, many Packers fans are not happy.