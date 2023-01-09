NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2022 season on the lowest of low notes, finishing 5-12 due in large part to a slew of high-profile injuries. It was one of the worst seasons ever for a defending Super Bowl champion.

For Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford though, the status of head coach Sean McVay is a bit of a concern. Speaking to the media on Monday, he admitted that he doesn't know whether his coach will be back with the Rams in 2023.

McVay has reportedly been mulling retirement since before Super Bowl LVI. He returned after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl, but wasn't able to get them back to the playoffs after Stafford went out for the season with an injury.

NFL fans don't seem too surprised by this announcement from Stafford though. Some are saying that it's only a matter of time before McVay retires while others think he might as well give it one more try:

Sean McVay entered the 2022 season with a superb record of 55-26. After this year's season though, he's now 60-38. It was his first-ever winning season and just the second time in six seasons with the Rams that he's missed the playoffs.

Maybe McVay just needs a new challenge or is feeling burned out. He certainly wouldn't be the first head coach to go out with his reputation still intact and come back within a couple of years.

Have we seen the last of Sean McVay on the Rams' sidelines?