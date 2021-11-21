The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance Today

Micah Parsons runs onto the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons might be the only Cowboys player who isn’t struggling against the Chiefs.

Parsons has put together an outstanding performance as he’s looked unblockable off the edge.

He already has two combined tackles, a forced fumble, and two sacks as the game still has another quarter to go.

Coming into this contest, Parsons was having an incredible rookie year with 58 total tackles (44 solo) with six sacks, a forced fumble, and two passes defended.

He was playing like a player who was well worth being picked in the top 15 of this year’s draft. Parsons is also putting up this kind of production after not even playing for Penn State during the 2020 season.

During this game, the NFL community praised Parsons as he’s potentially turning into an All-Pro already.

Parsons played at Penn State in both 2018 and 2019 and was arguably its best player on defense. For the 2018 season, he finished with 82 total tackles (47 solo) with 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2019, he finished with 109 total tackles (52 solo) with five sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

His best game as a Cowboys thus far came on Halloween night against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with 11 total tackles (10 solo) and was always in the backfield.

If Parsons keeps having these kinds of performances, it won’t be long until he gets a big payday.

