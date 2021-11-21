NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance Today

Micah Parsons might be the only Cowboys player who isn’t struggling against the Chiefs.

Parsons has put together an outstanding performance as he’s looked unblockable off the edge.

He already has two combined tackles, a forced fumble, and two sacks as the game still has another quarter to go.

Coming into this contest, Parsons was having an incredible rookie year with 58 total tackles (44 solo) with six sacks, a forced fumble, and two passes defended.

He was playing like a player who was well worth being picked in the top 15 of this year’s draft. Parsons is also putting up this kind of production after not even playing for Penn State during the 2020 season.

During this game, the NFL community praised Parsons as he’s potentially turning into an All-Pro already.

Micah Parsons. Defensive Rookie of the Year. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 21, 2021

Micah Parsons off the edge is unfair – he’s gonna get him one today #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/lwbg7mMmHJ — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) November 21, 2021

Micah Parsons rushing off the edge for his eighth sack of the season. Most by a Cowboys rookie since DeMarcus Ware had 8 in 16 games in 2005. (Video: @nfl)

pic.twitter.com/jKIhwMFO6D — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2021

MICAH PARSONS IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 21, 2021

Our only good player, Micah Parsons. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 21, 2021

Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons has tied DeMarcus Ware's franchise rookie record with eight sacks on season. It took him less than 10 full games. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 21, 2021

MICAH PARSONS EATS SOULS WITH FAVA BEANS AND A NICE CHIANTI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 21, 2021

Parsons played at Penn State in both 2018 and 2019 and was arguably its best player on defense. For the 2018 season, he finished with 82 total tackles (47 solo) with 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2019, he finished with 109 total tackles (52 solo) with five sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

His best game as a Cowboys thus far came on Halloween night against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with 11 total tackles (10 solo) and was always in the backfield.

If Parsons keeps having these kinds of performances, it won’t be long until he gets a big payday.