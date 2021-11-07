The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Michael Strahan on the golf course.HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week.

Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.

Rodgers, though, does not believe he lied to the media.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Still, Rodgers is facing major criticism, including some by Michael Strahan.

Strahan ripped Rodgers for quoting Martin Luther King Jr.

Strahan does not believe it was appropriate.

Rodgers will miss Sunday afternoon’s game in Kansas City, with backup Jordan Love set to start behind center.

The earliest Rodgers can return is next Sunday against Seattle.

