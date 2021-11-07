NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week.

Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.

Rodgers, though, does not believe he lied to the media.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Still, Rodgers is facing major criticism, including some by Michael Strahan.

Strahan ripped Rodgers for quoting Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is one more, with video. Aaron Rodgers comparing himself to MLK: pic.twitter.com/ucT9tezgU9 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Strahan does not believe it was appropriate.

Terry Bradshaw blasted Aaron Rodgers on FOX: "It would've been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied." Michael Strahan: "There are times to quote MLK and this was not one of them." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

Michael Strahan just let Aaron Rodgers know that there is a time and place to quote MLK Jr. and that was not one of them. Wow — Forrest (@utahforrest) November 7, 2021

Impressive to see entire Fox NFL pre-game team (including tough guys Bradshaw, Johnson, Strahan, Long etc) coming down really hard on Aaron Rodgers for deceiving his team mates. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) November 7, 2021

The discussion on FOX about the Rodgers situation Jimmy: "I'm disappointed in his selfish actions." Howie: "Possibly putting your teammates in jeopardy is selfish." Terry: "Let me give Rodgers some advice, it be nice if he came to the Navel academy and learn how to be honest." pic.twitter.com/O9rT6kDNXm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Rodgers will miss Sunday afternoon’s game in Kansas City, with backup Jordan Love set to start behind center.

The earliest Rodgers can return is next Sunday against Seattle.