NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue.

This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Saints fans are thankful that it seems to be only a minor issue for Thomas.

Landry has also been solid in the Saints' first three games. So far, he's racked up 13 receptions for 161 yards.

It remains to be seen if both will be available for next Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

It will take place in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.