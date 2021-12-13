NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers had a concerning admission following the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The MVP quarterback has been playing through a fractured toe injury. Rodgers admitted on Sunday night that the toe injury has gotten worse.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers said following the 45-30 win. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight.”

While surgery remains an option for Rodgers, he reportedly will not pursue that right now.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Rodgers will give the toe injury some rest before deciding on a next step.

From NFL Now: While surgery remains an option for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, the current plan is more rest and rehab after last night's toe setback. pic.twitter.com/M7nTPC09RC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

Some fans think Rodgers should just give the toe some needed rest.

“He should just rest up through Christmas, really give that toe time to heal, and be ready for the stretch run,” one fan tweeted.

“He should really just rest this Sunday. Take ease Rodge,” another fan suggested.

“Start Jordan Love and employ the Pats offense against the Bills,” one fan suggested on Twitter.

The Packers are in great position for the playoffs, at 10-3 on the season, so they could afford to give Rodgers some rest.