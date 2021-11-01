NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Adrian Peterson News

The Tennessee Titans fear they’ve lost running back Derrick Henry for the season. Henry, an MVP candidate at the running back position, reportedly suffered a significant foot injury during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The elite running back might be out for the rest of the year.

Henry has carried the load at the running back position in Tennessee, leading the NFL in most rushing categories. Losing Henry is a significant, crushing blow for the Titans’ offense.

With Henry potentially out for the rest of the year, the Titans are considering some notable options at the running back position.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are bringing in legendary running back Adrian Peterson for a workout.

The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

NFL fans are intrigued by the idea. Peterson, one of the greatest running backs in league history, rushed for 604 yards and 7 touchdowns in Detroit last season. He is currently a free agent.

“Derrick Henry is the 2nd best RB I’ve ever seen. AP is the 3rd best RB I’ve ever seen. Pretty funny,” one fan noted.

Peterson has reportedly stayed in “excellent shape” as he looks for work in the NFL.

Adrian Peterson is traveling to Nashville today to meet with the #Titans, per source. With Derrick Henry slated to miss time, Tennessee looking for help. Peterson, 36, is NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, has stayed in excellent shape. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2021

The Titans remain in the playoff hunt, as they improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Colts.

Peterson likely won’t be the only running back the Titans work out, but he’s certainly the biggest name available.