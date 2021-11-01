The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Adrian Peterson News

adrian peterson looks onto the field with the redskinsLANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on after defeating the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans fear they’ve lost running back Derrick Henry for the season. Henry, an MVP candidate at the running back position, reportedly suffered a significant foot injury during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The elite running back might be out for the rest of the year.

Henry has carried the load at the running back position in Tennessee, leading the NFL in most rushing categories. Losing Henry is a significant, crushing blow for the Titans’ offense.

With Henry potentially out for the rest of the year, the Titans are considering some notable options at the running back position.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are bringing in legendary running back Adrian Peterson for a workout.

NFL fans are intrigued by the idea. Peterson, one of the greatest running backs in league history, rushed for 604 yards and 7 touchdowns in Detroit last season. He is currently a free agent.

“Derrick Henry is the 2nd best RB I’ve ever seen. AP is the 3rd best RB I’ve ever seen. Pretty funny,” one fan noted.

Peterson has reportedly stayed in “excellent shape” as he looks for work in the NFL.

The Titans remain in the playoff hunt, as they improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Colts.

Peterson likely won’t be the only running back the Titans work out, but he’s certainly the biggest name available.

