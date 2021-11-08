NFL World Reacts To Monday Odell Beckham Speculation

The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Where is Odell Beckham Jr. going to land?

The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver will be placed on waivers on Monday. If Beckham Jr. clears the waivers, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Beckham Jr. reportedly has a clear preference when it comes to a landing spot – he wants to join a contender. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Sunday evening that the Seattle Seahawks are the preferred landing spot for the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Florio added that the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers are teams to watch, as well.

There’s reportedly some major truth to the Seahawks speculation, as well.

According to a report from USA TODAY, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been making a big push for a Beckham signing, as well.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout,” Mike Jones of USA TODAY reports.

The Seahawks might not get a chance to sign Beckham, though. The talented wide receiver is set to hit waivers on Monday. If another team makes a claim for him, Seattle will be out of luck.

Here’s the current NFL waiver order ahead of Beckham’s release.

It could be a very interesting Monday on the NFL waiver wire, that is for sure.

