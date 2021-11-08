NFL World Reacts To Monday Odell Beckham Speculation

Where is Odell Beckham Jr. going to land?

The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver will be placed on waivers on Monday. If Beckham Jr. clears the waivers, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Beckham Jr. reportedly has a clear preference when it comes to a landing spot – he wants to join a contender. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Sunday evening that the Seattle Seahawks are the preferred landing spot for the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Florio added that the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers are teams to watch, as well.

OBJ wants to join the Seahawks, prefers free agency over waivers, per @ProFootballTalk 49ers and Saints are also considered "teams to watch" pic.twitter.com/LXLaL0sgYt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2021

There’s reportedly some major truth to the Seahawks speculation, as well.

According to a report from USA TODAY, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been making a big push for a Beckham signing, as well.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout,” Mike Jones of USA TODAY reports.

The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. https://t.co/3nGqf1yri9 via @usatoday — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 8, 2021

The Seahawks might not get a chance to sign Beckham, though. The talented wide receiver is set to hit waivers on Monday. If another team makes a claim for him, Seattle will be out of luck.

From @GMFB: Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr officially hits waivers today. Meanwhile, a closer look at what's next for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger). pic.twitter.com/QlEVF6J6Vq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Here’s the current NFL waiver order ahead of Beckham’s release.

Current #NFL Waiver Order 1. DET

2. MIA

3. HOU

4. JAX

5. NYJ

6. NYG

7. WSH

8. PHI

9. SEA

10. CHI

11. ATL

12. SF

13. MIN

14. IND

15. NE

16. DEN

17. CLE

18. KC

19. CAR

20. LAC

21. PIT

22. CIN

23. NO

24. TB

25. BUF

26. LV

27. DAL

28. GB

29. BAL

30. LAR

31. TEN

32. ARZ — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 5, 2021

It could be a very interesting Monday on the NFL waiver wire, that is for sure.