NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bill Polian News

Former Colts executive Bill PolianINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Bill Polian on the stage during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are in need of a new head coach and an interesting name will reportedly be helping the franchise conduct its coaching search.

Chicago fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday morning.

The NFC North franchise officially announced the decision on Twitter.

A longtime NFL executive and former ESPN analyst will reportedly be helping the Bears move forward into 2022 and beyond.

Bill Polian, 79, will reportedly be helping the Bears out.

Bears fans don’t seem to love this…

Not everyone is disappointed, though.

“R-e-l-a-x. Polian has hired great coaches in the past. This is welcome news when the alternative is George and Ted conducting the search on their own. More hope after today than before today,” one fan tweeted.

But for the most part, Bears fans appear to be pretty fed up with their franchise. Hopefully quarterback Justin Fields can give Bears fans some reason for optimism moving forward.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.