NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bill Polian News

The Chicago Bears are in need of a new head coach and an interesting name will reportedly be helping the franchise conduct its coaching search.

Chicago fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday morning.

The NFC North franchise officially announced the decision on Twitter.

The Bears have relieved general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy of their duties. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2022

A longtime NFL executive and former ESPN analyst will reportedly be helping the Bears move forward into 2022 and beyond.

Bill Polian, 79, will reportedly be helping the Bears out.

#Bears owner George McCaskey says that CEO Ted Phillips will assist in the search for a new GM and head coach, as will Bill Polian (who has been counseling McCaskey for the last several weeks). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Bears Chairman George McCaskey notes that the team will have Bill Polian involved in its search for the next GM and head coach. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

Bears fans don’t seem to love this…

Bill Polian is 79 years old. This Franchise is such a joke. — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2022

Bill Polian is almost 80 years old and projected MVP Lamar Jackson at WR, but he's the only one involved in the #Bears' HC/GM search with a football background. That's where we're at as a franchise right now. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 10, 2022

If you need to rely on the help of Bill Polian & Ernie Accorsi to conduct your search, you’re admitting you aren’t capable of doing it on your own. So why does that UNQUALIFIED team president get to keep his job? Hire someone qualified to run the show. Not old school advisors. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) January 10, 2022

Not everyone is disappointed, though.

“R-e-l-a-x. Polian has hired great coaches in the past. This is welcome news when the alternative is George and Ted conducting the search on their own. More hope after today than before today,” one fan tweeted.

But for the most part, Bears fans appear to be pretty fed up with their franchise. Hopefully quarterback Justin Fields can give Bears fans some reason for optimism moving forward.