NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

As it currently sits, the chances of Deshaun Watson playing another down in a Texans uniform are slim. And now, a new development could give some insight into the decisions he could make this coming offseason.

Previous reports suggested Watson was seriously interested in playing for the Miami Dolphins solely based on his opinion of head coach Brian Flores. If true, it wouldn’t be surprising if Watson then tried to urge the Texans to trade him to the team Flores next coaches.

However, it doesn’t appear the Watson-Flores reports were accurate.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Flores and Watson don’t even have each other’s phone numbers. In other words, they haven’t had contact throughout this process.

We think it’s safe to say no one knows how this Deshaun Watson situation is going to unfold.

NFL fans seem to agree.

“This only makes the Deshaun Watson situation even more weird, so in that case Miami is likely not as interested, Giants are meh, so who does that leave? Broncos? Panthers? Who else? Either way the #texans should still get a HAUL back,” one fan said.

“Umm, wow. This is quite the 180 from the original report,” another commented. “Pretty hilarious going from constant communication trying to team up to they’ve never spoken & don’t have phone numbers This Watson saga is endless entertainment (and suffering for Houston fans).”

Anyone who pretends to know anything about Deshaun Watson these days is probably wrong.

The reality is Watson is keeping his future close to the chest. Even the Texans appear to be in the dark.

At least we now know that it doesn’t appear Brian Flores will have any impact on Watson’s NFL future.