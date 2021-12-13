NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

The official injury diagnosis is in for Lamar Jackson.

Monday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the injury to his superstar quarterback. Jackson left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with an apparent lower-leg injury. He was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley, who nearly pulled off a crazy comeback win.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle. It’s not believed to be too serious, so Jackson might be able to play this weekend.

However, that is not official yet.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that QB Lamar Jackson has an ankle sprain — “not a high-ankle sprain.” He indicates there are plans for Jackson to be out there Sunday, but “we’ll see where it goes." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

The Ravens are set to face the Packers on Sunday. We could get two injured quarterbacks facing off, with Jackson dealing with an ankle injury and Rodgers battling a toe injury.

Packers will have to prepare for Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. https://t.co/NoXC9O41FU — Kris Burke (@KrisBurke) December 13, 2021

Combo of Huntley and Jackson vs Pack on Sunday? https://t.co/UHT3FzfTRe — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) December 13, 2021

Jackson’s injury is the latest notable one for the Ravens, who have had more bad injury luck than just about anyone in the league.

Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room after suffering a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/CQ0uFobrBk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021

Baltimore dropped to 8-5 on the season with Sunday’s 24-22 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens are still in the hunt for the playoffs, but they’ll obviously need Jackson to be healthy in order to make a postseason push.