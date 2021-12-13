The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injury.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The official injury diagnosis is in for Lamar Jackson.

Monday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the injury to his superstar quarterback. Jackson left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with an apparent lower-leg injury. He was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley, who nearly pulled off a crazy comeback win.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle. It’s not believed to be too serious, so Jackson might be able to play this weekend.

However, that is not official yet.

The Ravens are set to face the Packers on Sunday. We could get two injured quarterbacks facing off, with Jackson dealing with an ankle injury and Rodgers battling a toe injury.

Jackson’s injury is the latest notable one for the Ravens, who have had more bad injury luck than just about anyone in the league.

Baltimore dropped to 8-5 on the season with Sunday’s 24-22 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens are still in the hunt for the playoffs, but they’ll obviously need Jackson to be healthy in order to make a postseason push.

