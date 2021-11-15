NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Troubling Admission

Myles Garrett’s postgame admission isn’t what you want to hear if you’re a member of the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

The Cleveland Browns were crushed by the New England Patriots, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland was supposed to have one of the NFL’s top defenses coming into the year – spearheaded by Garrett – but it’s been an inconsistent season for the bunch.

Cleveland dropped to 5-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to New England.

Following the game, Garrett had a concerning admission.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” Garrett said, via WKYC. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

Yikes.

As many have pointed out, that’s not the best endorsement for the Browns’ defensive coaches.

“Wasn’t a fan of the defense last year and am not fan this year either. If this is true Joe Woods needs to answer for it sooner rather than later,” one fan tweeted.

“Eh, not a great development for DC Joe Woods,” NFL insider Charles Robinson added.

“Basically telling you coaches didn’t change a damn thing all game,” one fan tweeted.

“Bye bye joe woods,” another fan added on Twitter.

If the Browns don’t go on a big winning streak soon, changes will surely be coming, either now or after the season.