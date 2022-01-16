The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

Nick Bosa reacts to the 49ers' Super Bowl loss.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a couple of plays early in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers. Parsons had a rough collision in the pocket and had to enter the injury tent for a couple of minutes. Thankfully for the Cowboys, Parsons was able to re-enter the game.

Now, it’s the 49ers turn to lose a standout defensive player.

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa just went down with an apparent upper-body injury. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star appeared to take a big blow to the head on a pass rush.

It didn’t look good.

Bosa was evaluated on the field before getting up under his own power. He’s currently in the blue medical tent getting evaluated.

Here’s the play that sent Bosa into the injury tent.

Hopefully it’s not too serious and we’ll see Bosa back into the game in the second half.

The 49ers are leading the Cowboys, 16-7, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.