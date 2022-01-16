NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a couple of plays early in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers. Parsons had a rough collision in the pocket and had to enter the injury tent for a couple of minutes. Thankfully for the Cowboys, Parsons was able to re-enter the game.

Now, it’s the 49ers turn to lose a standout defensive player.

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa just went down with an apparent upper-body injury. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star appeared to take a big blow to the head on a pass rush.

It didn’t look good.

Nick Bosa hopped up off the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd. — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) January 16, 2022

Bosa was evaluated on the field before getting up under his own power. He’s currently in the blue medical tent getting evaluated.

Nick Bosa down with apparent head/neck injury. Medical personnel attending. He is sitting up. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 16, 2022

Appears Nick Bosa took a blow to the head. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 16, 2022

Bosa took a D.J. Jones collision to the head. His brain and his neck took an L — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 16, 2022

Here’s the play that sent Bosa into the injury tent.

The collision that sent Nick Bosa to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/IXUWtQkF1J — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 16, 2022

Hopefully it’s not too serious and we’ll see Bosa back into the game in the second half.

The 49ers are leading the Cowboys, 16-7, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.