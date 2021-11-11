NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

In less than 48 hours since he cleared waivers on Tuesday, the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga has taken plenty of turns. And late last night, the consensus for the wide receiver’s top landing spot took yet another “swing.”

While multiple reports pointed to the New Orleans Saints as Beckham’s No. 1 location on Wednesday, that priority has now flipped to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Mike Florio of NBC’s ProFootballTalk.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this latest update in the developing OBJ free agency situation.

The cheifs are one talented receiver away, been saying it all season https://t.co/1LMN23U06w — elder takesman (@pleasecIap) November 11, 2021

Went Seahawks to Patriots to Packers to Saints to Chiefs lmfaoooo https://t.co/WP8xuiYXhu — DJ (@985Deejay) November 11, 2021

If Beckham were to join the Chiefs’ roster, he would likely slide in as the third leading receiver behind dynamic wideout Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce. OBJ, who forced his way out of Cleveland largely due to a lack of targets, would certainly be spread thin on a talented Kansas City offense.

That being said, having Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball is certainly a solid selling point for Beckham (despite a disappointing season for the star QB so far).

The Seahawks, Saints and Packers have all also been reported as favorites to land the three-time Pro Bowler at some point in the last two days, making it pretty difficult to definitively lean one way or the other.

Fans should get used to this level of uncertainty over the next couple days. According to reports on Wednesday night, Beckham will take a “few days” to mull over his current interest from eight different NFL teams.