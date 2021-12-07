NFL World Reacts To Old Troy Aikman Highlight

It’s not often a play from nearly 30 years ago goes viral on social media. But on Tuesday, a highlight from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman did just that.

A clip of a beautiful, 94-yard touchdown pass during the 1994 NFL playoffs is going viral on Twitter.

Dropping back into his own endzone, Aikman hung in the pocket and released a bomb down the center of the field. Hitting wide receiver Alvin Harper in stride at the Cowboys’ iconic centerfield logo, the absolute dime of a pass resulted in a memorable touchdown completion for the former Dallas signal caller.

Look at this throw by Troy Aikman in the 1994 playoffs. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/ubdbsZmvYE — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 7, 2021

NFL fans from around the league took to Twitter with reactions to this stunning play.

“Breaks my heart to say it, but my favorite throw of all time right here,” one fan wrote.

“Most accurate QB of all-time,” another tweeted.

Others lauded the call from broadcasters Pat Summerall and John Madden.

“The simplicity of Summerall’s call to the nat sound reax to Madden’s energy about the OL vs. Reggie White… so good,” ESPN broadcaster Kevin Negandhi wrote.

“Madden just lets that thing breathe. Perfect,” another fan added.

he might have the least impressive statistical profile of any qb post-merger. so if you're wondering how he got in — beyond the super bowls — it's throws like this. https://t.co/vZYrZoVPuB — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 7, 2021

This play put the Cowboys up 14-3 in the NFC Divisional playoff matchup. They would go on to win the game 35-9.

Troy Aikman finished the game with 337 yards and two touchdowns on 23-30 passing. His 94-yards touchdown pass still stands as the second longest play from scrimmage in NFL postseason history.