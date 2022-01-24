NFL World Reacts To The Overtime Proposal News

Everyone in the NFL world is saying that the league is in need of new overtime rules following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t even get a chance to possess the ball.

this game is reason why nfl needs to change overtime rules….. — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) January 24, 2022

Don’t blame the Chiefs, though.

In fact, the Chiefs are one of the few teams who have been in favor of changing the league’s overtime rules. Back in 2019, Kansas City proposed an overtime format where both teams are guaranteed possession.

Perhaps if the Chiefs had more support back in 2019 (maybe even from the Bills) tonight’s game would’ve gone differently.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s proposal on overtime that would force both teams to have a possession was not voted on and does not have the support to go forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

“They tried y’all,” one fan tweeted.

“Everyone saying play better D, the league is advantaged in every way for the offense. You wouldn’t say in baseball extras that we stop the game if the away team scores in the top of the innings,” another fan added.

The Ravens are another team that has proposed new overtime rules.

One of the reasons the #Ravens (and others) keep proposing changes to #NFL overtime rules: the team that wins the coin toss continues to have a decided advantage. I wrote about that issue and more in November: https://t.co/TcjFbmyqGB — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 24, 2022

Hopefully we’ll see a new overtime format in the near future.