The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Overtime Proposal News

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on SundayKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Everyone in the NFL world is saying that the league is in need of new overtime rules following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t even get a chance to possess the ball.

Don’t blame the Chiefs, though.

In fact, the Chiefs are one of the few teams who have been in favor of changing the league’s overtime rules. Back in 2019, Kansas City proposed an overtime format where both teams are guaranteed possession.

Perhaps if the Chiefs had more support back in 2019 (maybe even from the Bills) tonight’s game would’ve gone differently.

“They tried y’all,” one fan tweeted.

“Everyone saying play better D, the league is advantaged in every way for the offense. You wouldn’t say in baseball extras that we stop the game if the away team scores in the top of the innings,” another fan added.

The Ravens are another team that has proposed new overtime rules.

Hopefully we’ll see a new overtime format in the near future.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.