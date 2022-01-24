The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Postgame Video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting praised for some pretty incredible sportsmanship after his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win on Sunday night.

The Chiefs topped the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday evening.

Kansas City defeated Buffalo on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce. The game-winning score capped a truly wild game between Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Following the final play, Mahomes made sure to find Allen before continuing to celebrate with his teammates.

That’s pretty awesome.

NFL fans across the world very much enjoyed the show Mahomes and Allen put on tonight.

“This is awesome. Two of the greatest!” one fan tweeted.

“This is so DOPE!!!” another fan admitted.

“We get to see this for like 10 more years,” one fan added.

The National Football League is in a truly great place at the quarterback position moving forward, that is very clear.

