NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline.

The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

So far, though, the Chiefs are off to a very rough start.

Kansas City is trailing Los Angeles, 14-0, midway through the second quarter. The Chiefs have turned the ball over three times already.

Leadership from Patrick Mahomes … addressing the offense after their 3rd turnover. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/kSt2iSut4O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 26, 2021

The NFL world was pretty surprised to see Mahomes get that animated.

“Chargers up 14-0 at Arrowhead, and a minute ago Patrick Mahomes—who doesn’t do this often—got ANIMATED with his teammates on the sideline,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tweeted.

“I see all is well in Kansas City,” another fan wrote.

The animated sideline speeches work for some, though, including Tom Brady, who’s done it plenty of times throughout his career.

Mahomes with the Brady sideline special 🤬 “Guys 75% of the action was on us for a reason!” pic.twitter.com/Ar0R7J3XAA — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 26, 2021

The Chiefs need to turn things around quickly, though.

Kansas City is trailing Los Angeles, 14-0, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

