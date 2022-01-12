NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close.

On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.

Now that this decision has been made, the franchise can go forward with their transition of team ownership.

According to recent reports from Denver insider Woody Paige, the Broncos plan to move “quickly” in announcing the team’s next owner.

There are reportedly six candidates expected to bid on the franchise — most notably Peyton Manning and John Elway. The former Broncos superstars will be in two different bidding groups, per Paige.

With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 11, 2022

Many fans noted the ownership group separation between Manning and Elway.

“Love John Elway, but I hope Peyton’s ownership group wins. I was hoping they would be apart of the same group, but I want Peyton. His leadership, knowledge, and attention to detail is levels about everyone else,” one fan wrote.

“Part of me wishes Elway and Manning would work together. If Elway group wins bid, Manning should apply as the coach. If Manning group wins bid, tell Elway to pull his head out of his ass and make some better football decisions,” another added.

“It’s weird that I’m now rooting for Peyton over Elway, right?” another asked.

Elway vs. Manning in a battle to be the Broncos owner is delicious https://t.co/WRr7x2rmNu — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 11, 2022

