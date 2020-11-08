NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers’ Embarrassing Tackling Effort

The Spun

Philip Rivers is a 38-year-old quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts veteran should never be put in a position where he has to make a tackle attempt, but that’s what happened on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens forced a fumble on a Colts rushing attempt. Marcus Peters knocked the ball loose and it was recovered by Chuck Clark, who picked the ball up and returned it for a 65-yard touchdown.

In the way was Philip Rivers. The veteran NFL quarterback gave his best effort to make a tackle, but was ultimately embarrassed.

The NFL world has come together to clown on Rivers for his attempt.

Welp, at least he tried.

Outside of his tackling attempt, Rivers has been pretty great for the Colts, who are 5-2 on the season.

“There is no question that his comfort level with the full roster is growing in those young receivers,” coach Frank Reich said this week. “A lot of that comes in practice because when a guy is dinged or if T.Y. [Hilton] has a rest day, then the other young receivers are getting reps. That’s a good thing.

“Philip is doing a good job of helping bring some of those guys along and gaining a comfort level, and those guys are working hard.”

Just get out of the way next time on a fumble return.


