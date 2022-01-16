NFL World Reacts To The Postgame Jalen Hurts News

Jalen Hurts didn’t play very well on Sunday afternoon, but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback apparently wasn’t fully healthy.

The Eagles fell to the Buccaneers, 31-15, in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers raced out to a big lead and never looked back.

Hurts struggled throughout the contest, throwing multiple interceptions and missing several wide open wide receivers.

Following the game, Hurts was seen in a walking boot. He revealed that he’s been dealing with a foot issue that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the walking boot: It’s something I’ve been dealing with some time. Doesn’t know if he’ll need surgery. pic.twitter.com/KOQuMok1Ml — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 16, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the postgame news.

“Minshew probably should have gotten some run and this could have been the excuse for it,” one fan tweeted.

“Jalen Hurts pulled the LeBron card from the 2018 Finals lmao. Should’ve known he wouldn’t be fully himself after that high ankle sprain he suffered late in the season,” one fan added on Twitter.

“You don’t talk about it because you lost if it didn’t before it doesn’t matter now, don’t be Baker Mayfield,” another fan added on social media.

“You can never question the heart of Jalen Hurts. So easy to root for. All season long he played until the final whistle,” one fan added.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have made it clear that they’re confident in Hurts moving forward.

Sirianni said Jalen Hurts had a great season. I don’t think Sirianni sounds like a guy who is even close to being out on him. That said, he’s not the only team decision-maker. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 16, 2022

The offseason could get interesting, though.