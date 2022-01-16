The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Postgame Jalen Hurts News

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts didn’t play very well on Sunday afternoon, but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback apparently wasn’t fully healthy.

The Eagles fell to the Buccaneers, 31-15, in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers raced out to a big lead and never looked back.

Hurts struggled throughout the contest, throwing multiple interceptions and missing several wide open wide receivers.

Following the game, Hurts was seen in a walking boot. He revealed that he’s been dealing with a foot issue that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the postgame news.

“Minshew probably should have gotten some run and this could have been the excuse for it,” one fan tweeted.

“Jalen Hurts pulled the LeBron card from the 2018 Finals lmao. Should’ve known he wouldn’t be fully himself after that high ankle sprain he suffered late in the season,” one fan added on Twitter.

“You don’t talk about it because you lost if it didn’t before it doesn’t matter now, don’t be Baker Mayfield,” another fan added on social media.

“You can never question the heart of Jalen Hurts. So easy to root for. All season long he played until the final whistle,” one fan added.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have made it clear that they’re confident in Hurts moving forward.

The offseason could get interesting, though.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.