NFL World Reacts To The Pregame Scene With Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys fans continue to wait on the final word for Dak Prescott’s playing status on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys are set to play at the Vikings on Sunday night. Prescott is dealing with a calf injury, suffered in the overtime win at New England two weeks ago. The Cowboys quarterback was a limited participant in practice this week, with Cooper Rush getting most of the first-team reps.

Prescott is set to undergo pregame warmups at Minnesota on Sunday night, before a final decision on his playing status is made.

The superstar quarterback appeared to look OK during his initial pregame warmups.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (right calf strain) not favoring his leg during the lunges segment of warmup. pic.twitter.com/B3yJ2CptO9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 31, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gotten into the mix. He was seen on the field during pregame warmups on Sunday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy chatted pregame while QB Dak Prescott warmed up before throwing. He has started throwing now. pic.twitter.com/YJm8z5GQ6n — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 31, 2021

Earlier, Prescott was seen getting a pat on the back by Britt Brown, who’s in charge of Prescott’s rehab.

Was it a good pat or a bad pat?

After a conversation with Britt Brown, the man in charge of rehab, Mike McCarthy pats Dak Prescott on the back. Not sure what it all means. pic.twitter.com/P15m6Jbe8L — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 31, 2021

“That looks like a good pat,” one fan tweeted.

“This is freaking maddening lol,” another fan added.

There’s less than two hours to go, Cowboys fans. By 8:20 p.m. E.T. (and probably before that) we’ll know if Prescott is playing or not.

For now, though, we continue to wait.