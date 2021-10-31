The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Pregame Scene With Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott talking to Troy Aikman before a game.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Troy Aikman talks with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans continue to wait on the final word for Dak Prescott’s playing status on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys are set to play at the Vikings on Sunday night. Prescott is dealing with a calf injury, suffered in the overtime win at New England two weeks ago. The Cowboys quarterback was a limited participant in practice this week, with Cooper Rush getting most of the first-team reps.

Prescott is set to undergo pregame warmups at Minnesota on Sunday night, before a final decision on his playing status is made.

The superstar quarterback appeared to look OK during his initial pregame warmups.

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gotten into the mix. He was seen on the field during pregame warmups on Sunday night.

Earlier, Prescott was seen getting a pat on the back by Britt Brown, who’s in charge of Prescott’s rehab.

Was it a good pat or a bad pat?

“That looks like a good pat,” one fan tweeted.

“This is freaking maddening lol,” another fan added.

There’s less than two hours to go, Cowboys fans. By 8:20 p.m. E.T. (and probably before that) we’ll know if Prescott is playing or not.

For now, though, we continue to wait.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.