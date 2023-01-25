NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle by cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason.

There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season.

The NFL community has caught wind of this rumor and is already speculating about where he could go.

"Steelers should trade the 32nd pick for Jalen Ramsey," a Steelers fan tweeted.

"Jalen Ramsey welcome to the Los Angeles Chargers," another tweet read.

Ramsey may be a bit older right now, but he can still bring it. He played all 17 games this past season and finished with 88 total tackles (64 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and 18 passes defended.

It remains to be seen if the former Florida State corner gets moved in the coming months.