NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"He’s not ready to ride. Broncos Country, let’s roll," one fan wrote.

"Russell Wilson sounding like a suburban dad in his 40s leaving a restaurant," another said.

"But….but 'ready to ride' was RIGHT there!" another added.

Wilson and the Broncos are off to a brutal start in their new partnership.

The team is 2-5 on the season after losing each of their last four games. The veteran quarterback is putting up some of the worst stats of his career, logging just five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games.

Wilson will look to get things back on track during Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET matchup against the Jaguars.