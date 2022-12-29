NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Ryan Tannehill Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the injured reserve.

This decision confirms Tannehill's absence for at least the next four games. With just two regular-season games remaining, he would only be eligible to return after two possible playoff matchups.

Tannehill was shut down in Week 16 after battling through an ankle injury for a significant portion of the 2022 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this major IR decision.

"There’s falling apart and then there’s this," one fan wrote.

"Last season was bad. This season is a nightmare," another said.

"If the stars haven't aligned yet for #Jaguars to make the playoffs this year, not sure what else could happen," another added.

The Titans will need to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 if they want to punch their ticket to this year's postseason. If they pull off that AFC South win, they'll be forced to operate with backup quarterbacks Mailk Willis or Joshua Dobbs under center in the playoffs.

Dobbs, who was signed off of the Lions' practice squad just over a week ago, will get the start in tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry is doubtful to play tonight, but is expected to return in Week 18.