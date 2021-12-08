NFL World Reacts To Saints’ Latest Rough News

The bad news just keeps pouring on for the 5-7 New Orleans Saints.

On Wednesday, running back Mark Ingram was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan. Ingram is the second key Saints player to be placed on the list this week, following defensive end Cameron Jordan’s positive test on Monday.

NFL fans and analysts from around the league reacted to what seems like a cursed 2021 season in New Orleans.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team have this many things go wrong in the season and it’s not even close to being over,” one wrote.

“Please just cancel the game so I don’t have to witness the misery,” another fan added.

Others considered how this will affect superstar running back Alvin Kamara, who is expected to play this weekend after missing the last four games with a sprained knee.

“KAMARA RB1 SZN BACK ON,” an excited fan wrote.

Would be a good week to get Alvin Kamara back. Hope Ingram is okay. https://t.co/PuTojmRLjm — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 8, 2021

As a vaccinated player, Mark Ingram could return to the field if he’s asymptomatic and records two negative COVID-19 tests separated by 24 hours. But with the clock ticking toward Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets, a return for the backup running back is unlikely.

While the Saints’ discombobulation continues with this unfortunate news, at least the team has a favorable matchup this weekend. The struggling New Orleans offensive unit (now with Kamara likely back in the lineup) will face off against one of the worst run defenses in the league in the Jets.

If Kamara does return on Sunday, he’ll be backed up by Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington.