NFL World Reacts To Saints Quarterback Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly be trotting out Andy Dalton at quarterback for another week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 12-year veteran will get the nod vs. the Raiders on Sunday as New Orleans tries to recover from a two-game skid.

The NFL world reacted to news of the Saints' QB decision on Wednesday.

"Just worth mentioning Jameis Winston is fully healthy yet Andy Dalton is still being named the starter for another week," a user replied.

"I don't think I like this," another said.

"Bring on the Red Rifle."

"Confirmed Michael Thomas will be out this week," a Saints fan commented.

"Dennis Allen finally contributing as Head Coach for the Raiders."

"Raiders will be 3-4. then 4-4. then 5-4. then 6-4. then 7-4. then we get chargers at home," a member of the Black Hole tweeted.

Dalton threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes in the team's 42-34 loss to the Cardinals last week.