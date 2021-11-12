NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Saints Quarterback News

For the second week in a row, the New Orleans Saints have named veteran backup Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback.

Siemian was first thrown into the fire in Week 8 when starter Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Entering the contest after not seeing any in-game action since the 2019 season, Siemian threw for 159 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions en route to an upset victory over the defending champions.

This past weekend, Siemian put up yet another solid effort, throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions before falling just short to the Atlanta Falcons on a game-deciding field goal.

Fans from around the NFL took to Twitter to react to this starting quarterback news in New Orleans.

T-Money Sizzle coming at ya! https://t.co/iKMCC3AqgQ — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 12, 2021

Wow why TF did Payton want to give Taysom a $11m/2yr deal if he's gonna start Siemian over him!?! https://t.co/b60Sby55By — Zarkava (@Zarkava_) November 12, 2021

Trevor Siemian will be starting for the #saints. They will run a number of packages though — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 12, 2021

thats fine but who the heck is he going to throw to? https://t.co/yIcuHcYKuH — Sqkbal (@sqkbal) November 12, 2021

Let’s get it T-Dot… WR core be decent at least https://t.co/dIQa1uBBTa — Malory Archer’s whiskey glass (@charmdiddy) November 12, 2021

With Siemian named as the starter yet again, dual-threat QB Taysom Hill is once again relegated to the backup position. Hill likely would’ve stepped in as the next man up in Week 8 if it hadn’t been for a serious concussion he suffered in Week 5.

Last year, Hill stepped in as the Saints’ starter for four games when Drew Brees went out with his ribcage injury. And at the start of this season, the longtime New Orleans backup was in competition with Winston for the starting job. But now, head coach Sean Payton seems reluctant to start the player he signed to a four-year, $140 million contract earlier this year.

Even though Hill won’t get the start this week, it’s likely that he’ll get plenty of reps in Week 10. With star running back Alvin Kamara ruled out for Sunday, the dual-threat attack led by Hill will certainly be useful.

Siemian, who served as the Titans’ emergency COVID-19 quarterback in 2020, will face off against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.