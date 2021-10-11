NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Injury News

Saquon Barkley left Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a nasty-looking injury, but the New York Giants star appears to have avoided a serious diagnosis.

The Giants’ star running back suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early in the first half of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cowboys.

While the injury looked bad, Barkley appears to have avoided a long-term injury.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain. The injury should knock Barkley out for next week, but it might just be that.

“Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week,” he reports.

NFL fans are encouraged by the news.

“THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH,” another fan added.

“Best possible outcome if that’s true… but face it season is already lost he should stay on the bench till he’s fully healed team is gonna hit the bye 1-8 with or without him,” one fan wrote.

Not everyone is ready to exhale, though.

“I’m not ready to jump to conclusions until the MRI is completed and reported. I’d love the clarity we got with Russell Wilson’s injury but we likely won’t. If he only misses 1 week I’ll be impressed,” one fan added.

The Giants are set to host the Rams next Sunday.