NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Performance Sunday

Coming into the season, we knew that Saquon Barkley was highly-motivated to prove that he's still one of the NFL's best weapons out of the backfield.

And that's exactly what he's done through the first five weeks.

Not only is Barkley putting up the kind of production we're used to, but the burst and the cuts are back as well.

The NFL world was loving what they saw in London on Sunday.

"SAQUON BROKE HIS ANKLES," Bleacher Report tweeted in all-caps.

"The Queen would’ve loved Saquon in the Wildcat," said Barstool Sports.

"'What position do you play for the Giants?' Saquon Barkley:" commented FanDuel Sportsbook.

"Saquon Barkley is on a mission," said Ari Meirov.

"SAQUON BARKLEY. PUT THE TEAM ON YOUR BACK."

"Saquon Barkley came back from the locker room and decided to put up 11 more fantasy points," tweeted NFL Fantasy Football.

"Saquon after coming out of the medical tent and putting the Giants on his back:"

Barkley entered Sunday's action as the league's leading rusher.