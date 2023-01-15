NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Performance Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

You think Saquon Barkley is excited for his first playoff game?

The Pro Bowl back is putting in some serious work in the first quarter of Sunday's wild card game, busting open for an explosive 28-yard rushing TD to tie things up in Minnesota.

The NFL world reacted to Playoff Saquon on social media.

"The patience, the vision, the explosiveness. Love seeing this from Barkley," a scouting account said.

"That burst was crazy. Barkley still top 3," another commented.

"1 of 1!" a fan tweeted at Saquon.

"Is Saquon the best RB in the NFC East?" asked ThriveFantasy.

"Top 2 and he isn't number 2."

"I’m just gonna say it, he hit that hole real good

"Saquon so fun to watch!" said Jason McCourty.

"He's so goodddddddd."

That man came to play today. The Vikings could be in trouble.