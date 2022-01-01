NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Antonio Gibson News

Yesterday, the Washington Football Team moved starting running back Antonio Gibson to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In response to this and other COVID-19 issues on the team, Washington announced some notable roster moves on Saturday. The elevation of Gibson was not included in these transactions.

RB Antonio Gibson was not activated among these transactions. He’s out tomorrow. https://t.co/BfyzJvQvpF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2022

With backup running back J.D. McKissic out with a concussion for the past few weeks, Gibson has been the Football Team’s only consistent option in the run game. Through 15 games this season, the second-year rusher has logged 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and 289 yards and three touchdowns in the receiving game.

Undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson will likely take over the starting running back role in Antonio Gibson’s absence. He will be backed up by veteran RB Jonathan Williams and Wendell Smallwood, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement earlier today.

Washington will kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 17 matchup tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.