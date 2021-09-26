NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with some brutal injury news throughout the 2021 season’s first couple of weeks.

Thankfully, the AFC South franchise has reportedly received some good news prior to Sunday’s Week 3 game.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts will have starting quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday.

Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is reportedly dealing with two sprained ankles. However, he’ll reportedly be good to go for Sunday’s game.

“No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level,” he reported.

The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say. No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Some are questioning the Colts’ decision to play him.

“How to kill your QB completely (fast)? Sorry but I have no respect for the colts front office. They should protect him,” one fan tweeted.

“This is ridiculous. I understand it’s a divisional game but two sprained ankles?? Come on. He’s not going to finish so they may as well have gone with a backup for the game plan. Instead let’s put a hobbled qb with no mobility in there(who already holds onto the ball too long),” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, think this outcome was predictable.

Our post from early week and optimism despite DNPs has paid off. pic.twitter.com/kvBwYjfZlE — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 26, 2021

The Colts and the Titans are set to play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.