NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Carson Wentz News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with some brutal injury news throughout the 2021 season’s first couple of weeks.

Thankfully, the AFC South franchise has reportedly received some good news prior to Sunday’s Week 3 game.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts will have starting quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday.

Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is reportedly dealing with two sprained ankles. However, he’ll reportedly be good to go for Sunday’s game.

“No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level,” he reported.

Some are questioning the Colts’ decision to play him.

“How to kill your QB completely (fast)? Sorry but I have no respect for the colts front office. They should protect him,” one fan tweeted.

“This is ridiculous. I understand it’s a divisional game but two sprained ankles?? Come on. He’s not going to finish so they may as well have gone with a backup for the game plan. Instead let’s put a hobbled qb with no mobility in there(who already holds onto the ball too long),” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, think this outcome was predictable.

The Colts and the Titans are set to play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

