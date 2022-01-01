NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Carson Wentz News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is one of the first players to take advantage of the NFL’s new five-day quarantine period.

Wentz, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While he hasn’t officially been cleared, the expectation is that he’ll be able to play in tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts activated QB Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 reserve list. While he’s not officially cleared, this is procedural and the expectation is that he will be tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2022

Plenty of fans aren’t too sure about this newly-shortened COVID-19 protocol.

“I don’t understand how an unvaccinated person is clear to return to the field after 5 days, whether showing symptoms or not. Even asymptomatic, they can still infect others, no?” one fan wrote.

“Unvaxxed Carson Wentz won’t miss a game but multiple vaxxed Browns missed 2 games in the middle of a playoff run because the NFL decided to change the rules. It’s total bulls***,” another said.

“I expect an outbreak to follow this game,” another predicted.

Time to spread some covid https://t.co/7uZ9375Nu7 — Scott Tipple (@ScottTipple) January 1, 2022

Carson Wentz tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The very next day, the NFL shortened the isolation period from 10 to five days in accordance with the most recent CDC guidelines.

Even with his unvaccinated status, Wentz’s isolation period is five days as long as he shows improvement in symptoms.

The Colts and Raiders will kickoff in a Week 17 matchup tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.