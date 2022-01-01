The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Carson Wentz News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson WentzGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is one of the first players to take advantage of the NFL’s new five-day quarantine period.

Wentz, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While he hasn’t officially been cleared, the expectation is that he’ll be able to play in tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Plenty of fans aren’t too sure about this newly-shortened COVID-19 protocol.

“I don’t understand how an unvaccinated person is clear to return to the field after 5 days, whether showing symptoms or not. Even asymptomatic, they can still infect others, no?” one fan wrote.

“Unvaxxed Carson Wentz won’t miss a game but multiple vaxxed Browns missed 2 games in the middle of a playoff run because the NFL decided to change the rules. It’s total bulls***,” another said.

“I expect an outbreak to follow this game,” another predicted.

Carson Wentz tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The very next day, the NFL shortened the isolation period from 10 to five days in accordance with the most recent CDC guidelines.

Even with his unvaccinated status, Wentz’s isolation period is five days as long as he shows improvement in symptoms.

The Colts and Raiders will kickoff in a Week 17 matchup tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

