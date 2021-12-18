NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La’el Collins have been fined $10,300 each for their roles in a scrum with the Washington Football Team this past weekend.
During the fourth quarter of last week’s win, Washington defender James Smith-Williams struck Dak Prescott with a borderline cheapshot as he ran out of bounds.
Elliott, who was one the sideline at the time of the play, immediately responded with a shove. Collins then came in as the enforcer and escalated the situation.
“We fight for ours,” Zeke said after the game.
The lineman was ejected for throwing a punch during the skirmish. Elliott was allowed to remain on the field.
Love this from La’el Collins ✭ defending his QB. pic.twitter.com/SMn5EPe0OR
— DC (@DylansRawTake) December 12, 2021
“I obviously respect and love the fact that my teammates are standing up for me,” Dak said after the 27-20 win, per Cowboy Maven. “It’s how all of us feel about one another.”
Countless NFL fans pointed out the fact that the highly-paid QB will likely help with both of these fines.
“Dak got that, you want it in cash or what,” one fan wrote.
“I’m sure @dak will gladly pay that money for having his back.. don’t f*** with our QB1 #CowboyNation #DefendTheStar,” another member of Cowboys Nation added.
Dak paying these fines like.. https://t.co/BEY4QoXwDu pic.twitter.com/rPGIUJyF8v
— Outside The Star 🇺🇸✭ (@OutsideTheStar) December 18, 2021
Galvanized by this moment of brotherhood, the 9-4 Cowboys will look to notch another win over the New York Giants tomorrow.