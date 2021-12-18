The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La’el Collins have been fined $10,300 each for their roles in a scrum with the Washington Football Team this past weekend.

During the fourth quarter of last week’s win, Washington defender James Smith-Williams struck Dak Prescott with a borderline cheapshot as he ran out of bounds.

Elliott, who was one the sideline at the time of the play, immediately responded with a shove. Collins then came in as the enforcer and escalated the situation.

“We fight for ours,” Zeke said after the game.

The lineman was ejected for throwing a punch during the skirmish. Elliott was allowed to remain on the field.

“I obviously respect and love the fact that my teammates are standing up for me,” Dak said after the 27-20 win, per Cowboy Maven. “It’s how all of us feel about one another.”

Countless NFL fans pointed out the fact that the highly-paid QB will likely help with both of these fines.

“Dak got that, you want it in cash or what,” one fan wrote.

“I’m sure @dak will gladly pay that money for having his back.. don’t f*** with our QB1 #CowboyNation #DefendTheStar,” another member of Cowboys Nation added.

Galvanized by this moment of brotherhood, the 9-4 Cowboys will look to notch another win over the New York Giants tomorrow.

