NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s T.J. Watt News

The NFL world continues to get annoyed by the league’s decision to fine players for “taunting” throughout the season.

On Saturday, more notable fine news broke.

According to the NFL Network, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been fined for what he did during last week’s game.

Watt was one of two notable players fined for taunting. Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey was also fined for taunting.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB T.J. Watt and #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey $10,300 each for taunting in last week’s games. The crackdown continues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

NFL fans are joking about the league’s crackdown on “taunting.”

“Thank goodness. My son just this week delivered a jarring crackback block to his baby brother and then started pointing and laughing at him which I can only assume he learned watching NFL games,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“If taunting is talking to a player then everyone is taunting,” another fan added on Twitter.

“This league is so soft,” another fan added on social media.

The NFL has made it clear that it will continue to crack down on taunting throughout the season. Perhaps things will change in the offseason, but for now, the fines will continue.

Take note, NFL players.