NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach has been less than impressive. Now 2-10 on the season following a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, the Jaguars find themselves in a familiar position as a struggling franchise — despite the hire of a college football coaching great at the start of the year.

Meyer’s transition from college to NFL seems to have hit some major roadblocks. On Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero gave an inside look at the strained relationship between his players and assistant staff.

Months of tensions have finally “boiled over,” per Pelissero.

A good portion of NFL fans weren’t too surprised by this rough transition. Meyer was notorious for his heavy-handed coaching approach during his days with Florida and Ohio State — a strategy that doesn’t quite translate to the NFL level.

“But yeah everyone saw this coming. He could get away with this in college but just like with Greg Schiano you can’t come into the locker with multi multi millionaire grown men and treat them like they’re 18/19 year old kids. Just won’t work,” one fan wrote.

“Literally anyone with a speck of common sense could see that this was a disaster from the jump,” another added.

Things are going about as well as we all expected in Jacksonville with Urban Meyer… https://t.co/HwNSS1UmLo — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 11, 2021

Pelissero highlighted some concerning stories from within the Jaguars organization. The anecdote that garnered the greatest reaction from fans came during a staff meeting earlier this year:

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won”

Urban is doing Urban type things https://t.co/sC33DbtGhL — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 11, 2021

According to Pelissero, there are no signs that team owner Shad Khan is considering a coaching change.

Many fans and analysts believe its time for the Urban Meyer experiment to come to a close in Jacksonville.

“Urban Meyer has been trying to get fired this whole time, right? This must be an elaborate social experiment to see how much dysfunction a billionaire boss will tolerate. Meyer will be one and done, no doubt,” NFL insider Pat Leonard wrote.

“This is one of those reports that makes it impossible to not have radical change,” NFL insider Mike Kaye added.

It's unconscionable to try and run this back in 2022 https://t.co/s7zK7TRUB8 — Richard🎅🏿Johnson (@RJ_Writes) December 11, 2021

The Jags will search for their third win of the season against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.