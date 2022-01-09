The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scene At MetLife Stadium Today

A view of the end zone during a New York Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 04: A general view of a kick attempt by Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 4, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season.

Washington and New York have both already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Football Team and the Giants are playing for draft spots.

Prior to kickoff, there weren’t too many fans in attendance.

Welp, that’s what you’ll get at a Week 18 game with no playoff teams.

Prior to kickoff, tickets were going for as low as $6.

“You should be paid to watch this game,” one fan tweeted.

“Joe Judge football babyyyyyyy,” another fan added.

“Too expensive imo,” another fan added.

So far, those who stayed home made the right decision.

It’s Washington 3, New York 0 in an extremely ugly contest in the first half.

