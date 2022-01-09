NFL World Reacts To The Scene At MetLife Stadium Today

The Washington Football Team is facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season.

Washington and New York have both already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Football Team and the Giants are playing for draft spots.

Prior to kickoff, there weren’t too many fans in attendance.

Coin toss at MetLife Stadium for Giants vs. WFT. Stadium is about 25 percent capacity. (📷 by @JoeMcGrath89) pic.twitter.com/qeIyNH1TSl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2022

Welp, that’s what you’ll get at a Week 18 game with no playoff teams.

Prior to kickoff, tickets were going for as low as $6.

Tickets available on Ticketmaster for Giants vs. Washington beginning at $6. pic.twitter.com/3djr9pjRI6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2022

“You should be paid to watch this game,” one fan tweeted.

“Joe Judge football babyyyyyyy,” another fan added.

“Too expensive imo,” another fan added.

So far, those who stayed home made the right decision.

It’s Washington 3, New York 0 in an extremely ugly contest in the first half.