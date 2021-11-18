The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Honest Admission

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was one of a few longtime members of the NFL competition committee to step down. And while he never explicitly stated the reason for ending his tenure, it’s widely believed to be related to the league’s new and controversial taunting rules.

After stepping down, Payton said it was “the right time” for him to exit the group, adding “I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get fined.”

On Thursday, the Saints head coach gave some more insight into his frustrations with the committee — specifically regarding the taunting rules and their enforcement.

“I think it’s being over-officiated. … I don’t think any of us who discussed it [on the competition committee] saw it going where it is now,” Payton said on The Dan Patrick Show, per Andrew Perloff.

The league’s 2021 emphasis on taunting enforcement is one of the most widely criticized rule changes in recent memory.

Clearly, Payton isn’t the only one annoyed by the way officials are enforcing the competition committee’s decision.

Sean Payton’s biggest qualm with the new regulations seems to stem from a lack of consistency amongst officiating crews.

“It’s kind of like roughing the passer, I don’t think all 17 crews are on the same page,” he said earlier this season.

In addition to Payton, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and Broncos president of football operation John Elway also stepped down from the competition committee. They were replaced by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Dolphins GM Chris Grier.

