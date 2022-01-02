NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a last-second game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, as Zac Taylor’s team won the AFC North division.

In the loss, Andy Reid’s team suffered a significant injury loss.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs offensive lineman Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a season-ending injury.

“Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a patellar tendon tear, source said. A significant injury that ends his 2021 season,” he reports.

#Chiefs OL Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a patellar tendon tear, source said. A significant injury that ends his 2021 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

That’s a pretty tough blow to a Chiefs line that has been dealing with multiple injuries.

“The top teams are taking some real hits. This might be a get in and who knows you might have a shot kinda year,” one fan tweeted.

“Worst news of the day for the Chiefs,” another fan added.

“Need Remmers and Long to be available for the stretch run,” another fan added on social media.

Significant knee injury for #LucasNiang. Starting RT shifted to LT after #OrlandoBrown pregame calf injury. Likely season ending potential patella tendon rupture. Now @Chiefs LT3, LG2, C1, RG2, RT3 vs @Bengals. pic.twitter.com/LSWwvjKWwR — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 2, 2022

The Chiefs dropped to 11-5 with the loss on Sunday, while the Bengals improved to 10-6 on the year.