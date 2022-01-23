NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers’ Significant Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a huge contributor for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that starting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will be out on Sunday.

Wirfs was officially ruled out for Sunday afternoon’s Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a huge loss.

Wirfs, one of the best offensive linemen in the league, has officially been ruled inactive.

Bucs’ Pro Bowl RT Tristan Wirfs is out today vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

Here’s how NFL fans are reacting.

“Welp…Donald and Von about to feast today,” one fan predicted.

“Rams might be feasting on Brady on today,” another fan predicted.

“Gonna be a loooonnnggg day for the GOAT,” one fan added.

“Huge. On a roster that includes future Hall of Famers and perennial Pro-Bowlers, Wirfs is one of their most important players,” another fan wrote.

Great effort but no way #TristanWirfs should continue and now out again, likely for good. pic.twitter.com/3DXhxSPSLg — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 16, 2022

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Rams is set for 3 p.m. E.T.