NFL World Reacts To Significant O.J. Simpson News

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is now a completely free man.

The 74-year-old former NFL star was reportedly officially discharged from parole on Dec. 1. The move happened following a hearing with the Nevada Board of Parole.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said.

O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former NFL star, actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber has been granted good behavior credits and been discharged from parole.

Simpson, who played in the NFL from 1969-79, served nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery. He reportedly led five men into a confrontation with sports collectible dealers. Simpson was reportedly after personal items that had previously been stolen. He was released from prison in 2017.

Of course, this was not Simpson’s first run in with the law.

In 1995, he was acquitted on two counts of murder. His ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her partner Ron Goldman, were killed in 1994.

Simpson, a California native, continues to maintain his innocence in that case. In fact, he’s admitted that he doesn’t like to be in California because he might be “sitting” next to the person who “really” did the crime.

Perhaps Simpson will be spending more time in Buffalo. Earlier this year, he was spotted at a Bills game.

O.J. Simpson is at today's #Bills game in a suite. Just took 30 seconds to say hello and thanks to the fans nearby.

Simpson has weighed in on the Bills season on social media.

The Bills, 7-6 on the season, are set to play the Panthers on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.