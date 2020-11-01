NFL World Reacts To The Steelers’ Huge Win Over Baltimore

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers the best team in the NFL? They certainly look like it following today’s huge win in Baltimore.

The Steelers remained undefeated on the season with a huge win over their divisional rival. Pittsburgh took down Baltimore, 28-24, in one of the most-thrilling finishes of the NFL season.

Twice, Pittsburgh’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, preventing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense from converting a game-winning play.

The Steelers are now 7-0 on the season. The AFC North leaders are the league’s only undefeated team as we head into November.

While some might still take Kansas City in the AFC, it’s tough to argue against what Pittsburgh has done this season. The Steelers have taken care of business on offense and made some truly elite plays on the defensive side of the ball.

Updated AFC Standings: 1.) Steelers 7-0

2.) Chiefs 7-1

3.) Bills 6-2

4.) Titans 5-2

5.) Ravens 5-2

6.) Colts 5-2

7.) Browns 5-3 — The Crowd Assist Podcast (@CrowdAssistPod) November 1, 2020

Pittsburgh is clearly not a team anyone wants to face right now.

The Steelers’ players are loving this start, too. Pittsburgh’s locker room was a dance party following today’s win in Baltimore.

The Steelers will look to keep this undefeated streak going next weekend, when Pittsburgh travels to play the Cowboys in Dallas.

Kickoff for the Steelers vs. Cowboys game is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.