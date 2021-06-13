NFL World Reacts To Sunday Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Another day, another theory on Aaron Rodgers‘ future in Green Bay.

The superstar quarterback has yet to report to the Packers, skipping the voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. It remains to be seen when – or if – Rodgers will report to Green Bay. The MVP quarterback reportedly wants to be traded.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

While trade rumors continue to swirl for Rodgers, one former Packers executive has a telling prediction. Andrew Brandt, who worked in the Green Bay front office, tweets that Rodgers will not be traded – not this year, anyway.

The Packers aren't trading him (at least not in 2021), and he can't trade himself. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 13, 2021

Brandt believes the Packers have a clear plan for Rodgers, as well.

“My sense is this has been the Packers plan since the moment they drafted Love. Great plan for the Packers, not so great for Aaron,” he tweeted.

The question, of course, is can Rodgers force the Packers hand? What if he truly threatens to sit out the entire 2021 season? Would a trade happen then?

The Packers are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints.